4 WWE SummerSlam facts you probably didn't know

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is just around the corner as the upcoming installment of the iconic event will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Since its conception in 1988, the show has featured numerous high-profile matches involving the promotion's biggest superstars.

SummerSlam has a storied history, whether it be first-time-ever matches or yet-to-be-broken records. Every edition of the show has been unique, giving fans countless memories to cherish forever. On that note, here are just four facts about WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4 WWE presented a Dodgeball match in 2004

Believe it or not, WWE devised a so-called Diva Dodgeball for SummerSlam 2004. This angle featured WWE Nidia, Jazz, Gail Kim, Victoria, Molly Holly, and Stacy Keibler as they went up against the contestants of the promotion's Diva Search at the time.

The Diva hopefuls emerged victorious in the unique showdown. After the match, things got heated between Trish Stratus, the Divas' coach at the time, and Victoria. A brief scuffle ensued between the two superstars before they were separated.

The SummerSlam segment was heavily panned by many and didn't do any favors for the female competitors featured in it.

#3 The Undertaker and Randy Orton's impressive SummerSlam records

The Undertaker is included in the SummerSlam record books as the WWE Superstar with the most matches. He is tied with Randy Orton at 16 in-ring appearances at the show. The Phenom's first-ever outing at The Biggest Party of the Summer came in 1992 when he bested Kamala in a one-on-one bout.

During his career, 'Taker went to war with the likes of Kane, Diamond Dallas Page, Mankind, and Orton, among others, at the high-profile event. Speaking of The Viper, he has also faced some top names at the show, including Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan.

#2 Hosted the first-ever TLC match

There's no denying that Tables, Ladders, and Chairs is one of the most dangerous stipulations in pro wrestling. Hence, it was fitting to introduce the iconic match type during The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2000.

Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz participated in the inaugural TLC bout at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The three teams were chosen at the time because it was their forte to use foreign items to inflict some significant pain on their opponents during matches.

Edge and Christian went down in WWE history as the first tandem to have won such a grueling and perilous match.

#1 Hulk Hogan's double whammy

The Hulkster has a couple of SummerSlam records to his name. First is the longest hiatus before making his next appearance at the said event.

It took Hulk Hogan 14 years before making his SummerSlam comeback in 2005. He headlined this edition of the show against fellow legend Shawn Michaels. After over 20 minutes of back-and-forth action, The Hulkster emerged victorious. Michaels eventually offered to shake the winner's hand, and the latter obliged.

Another thing worth noting about the epic match was the instances where The Heartbreak Kid oversold most of Hogan's moves. Many accused Michaels of exaggerating his landings to sabotage the showdown.

Besides the abovementioned feat, Hogan went on to win all six of his matches at SummerSlam. His final WWE bout came at the 2006 edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer as he faced Randy Orton in a so-called Legend vs. Legend Killer match.

The Hulkster went on to wrestle in other promotions until his final bout during a TNA UK tour back in 2012.