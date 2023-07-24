Is Logan Paul's SummerSlam match in doubt? How Jake Paul's fight could impact WWE event

Logan Paul’s current WWE storyline is building toward a SummerSlam match. With that said, the social media megastar has made a special request to the powers that might impact the plans for the Biggest Party of the Summer. The request has something to do with his brother Jake Paul.

For those unaware, Jake Paul’s next fight will coincide with SummerSlam 2023. The 26-year-old star will take on UFC veteran Nate Diaz in Dallas, Texas. Logan Paul has reportedly requested WWE to let him and Ricochet kick off SummerSlam so he may leave early to walk his brother to the ring for his fight.

Paul recently stated on Impaulsive he was happy to take on the former Intercontinental Champion at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The Maverick said he wants to outperform one of the most athletically-gifted individuals in WWE.

“I would consider myself also extremely athletic in the WWE, and a part of me wants to, I wanna show him who the better athlete is, I wanna out-athlete the athlete in the WWE. I think we could have one of the most physically spectacular phenomenon shows of all time. I would love to absolutely melt the house down with Ricochet.” (H/T GiveMeSport)

Seeds for the feud were planted following a botched spot during the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The two superstars were filmed throwing punches during a backstage segment after the match. They will meet once again this Monday on RAW.

Logan Paul's SummerSlam match expected to be made official on WWE RAW

After coming face-to-face on RAW a couple of weeks ago, Logan Paul and Ricohet will be in the ring once again on the July 24, 2023, episode of the red brand. They had collided two weeks ago on RAW.

WWE will likely confirm their SummerSlam match after their confrontation on the red brand this Monday. The company has already announced several big matches for the event that fans can read here.

Summerslam 2023 takes place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!