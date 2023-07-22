Updated SummerSlam 2023 match card after WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns' opponent, huge triple threat confirmed (July 21, 2023)

The updated SummerSlam 2023 match card is finally here for fans to read. WWE confirmed two huge matches for the Biggest Party of the Summer during the July 21, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It is worth mentioning that both matches will have a world title on the line.

It was announced that Asuka will defend her WWE Women’s Championship as part of the updated SummerSlam 2023 match card. The Empress of Tomorrow will defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match.

The three women have been trying to outdo each other for weeks. Both Flair and Belair tried to defeat Asuka in their title matches on the June 30th and July 14th episodes of SmackDown, respectively, but failed to get the big win. All three stars will finally meet in the same ring for the title next month.

The updated SummerSlam 2023 match card has Roman Reigns’ match on it as well. The 38-year-old star will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his Tribal Chief status on the line against Jey Uso at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The two men set their rules of engagement in the main event of SmackDown this week. Main Event Jey tore up the contract after Reigns signed it. He said they don’t need a contract as the contract is in the blood. Jey told Reigns they’ll settle things in a Tribal Combat: a no disqualification match-up in which the winner will become the champion and the Tribal Chief.

Below is the updated match card for SummerSlam 2023 as of Friday, July 21.

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs. Jey Uso - Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair - Triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes - Singles match

Another title bout could be added to SummerSlam 2023 match card

Rey Mysterio bested LA Knight, Cameron Grimes and Sheamus in a fatal four-way on WWE SmackDown this week. The WWE Hall of Famer will face Santos Escobar next week on the blue brand for a shot at Austin Theory’s United States Championship.

WWE could add the title bout to SummerSlam 2023 match card. Word on the internet is that Theory will drop his title at the biggest party of the summer. It remains to be seen whether it’ll be Rey Mysterio or Santos Escobar who pin him for the title.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Austin Theory should go on a holiday when he loses the US title at SummerSlam. It will take some months off TV to recover.

SummerSlam takes place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5.

