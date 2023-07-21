5 Possible Rules of Engagement that could be set at SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will discuss the Rules of Engagement on SmackDown this week. The segment was booked after Main Event Jey challenged the Tribal Chief to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line during their confrontation two weeks ago.

Their match for SummerSlam hasn’t been made official, but WWE is already advertising it on its YouTube channel. The title bout will likely be made official after the two superstars set their Rules of Engagement on SmackDown this Friday.

For those wondering, Rules of Engagement is just a WWE term for the stipulation. With that in mind, let’s look at the five possible stipulations the two superstars could agree upon on the July 21, 2023, episode of the blue brand.

#1. No Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso at ringside

Solo Sikoa has helped Roman Reigns retain his title on multiple occasions. Jimmy Uso, meanwhile, has had his brother’s back since day one, though fans think he may cost Jey the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against the Tribal Chief at SummerSlam.

The Usos as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

This Friday, a possible Rule of Engagement on SmackDown could lead to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso getting banned from ringside at SummerSlam. With that said Jimmy might not even make it to Detroit because of the assault he went through at the Tribal Court two weeks ago on SmackDown.

#2. No DQ stipulation

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have had gimmick matches in the past. The two famously squared off under “I Quit” rules inside Hell in a Cell at the namesake Premium Live Event on October 25, 2020. That particular match solidified Reigns’ position as the Head of the Table.

The two superstars could agree to another gimmick match for SummerSlam. Jimmy’s injury at the hands of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa could cause Jey to demand a “No Disqualification” stipulation for the much-anticipated match at SummerSlam 2023.

#3. Last Man Standing gets the win

Roman Reigns has emerged as the last man standing against opponents bigger than him in the past. He buried The Big Show under the announcer’s desk in their Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules 2015.

The Tribal Chief recreated the spot with Brock Lesnar in their wild encounter at SummerSlam 2022.

Given his obvious advantage in that match type, Roman Reigns might set the Rules of Engagement for SummerSlam to be a Last Man Standing match.

The Tribal Chief should not overlook that the man he’ll be facing at the biggest party of the summer also has a massive advantage over him.

#4. Special Guest Referee as part of Rules of Engagement

Sometimes it takes a special enforcer to make the right call or, in WWE’s case, the wrong decision.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is personal and has already caused Anoa'i family members to pick sides.

The Rules of Engagement segment on SmackDown could see both men agree to a special guest referee for the match. The special enforcer could be this member of the Anoa'i family, or someone picked through fan vote.

#5. No future title shot for Jey Uso

Jey Uso has never won a singles title, let alone a world championship, in his WWE career. He can make that happen when he takes on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

However, the cold and calculated Tribal Chief might force his cousin to accept a stipulation wherein he won't be able to challenge for the world title as long as Roman Reigns holds it.

It remains to be seen what Rules of Engagement Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will announce as they meet face-to-face on SmackDown this week.