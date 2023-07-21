Why does Roman Reigns need to be extra cautious at SummerSlam? Fans point out major detail that could go against him!

Roman Reigns’ next title defense will take place at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Jey Uso. That said, Reigns needs to be extra careful, or he might lose his title to his cousin at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

According to Twitter, Jey Uso’s undefeated record at SummerSlam gives him a major advantage over Roman Reigns as they both head to Detroit, Michigan, for the forthcoming premium live event. The 37-year-old star could take his 4-0 record to 5-0 on August 5.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2



Jey Uso should be the one to remain undefeated and finish the story from 3 years ago. Roman Reigns is also undefeated at Summerslam and I'm very surprised that Jey Uso is also undefeated.Jey Uso should be the one to remain undefeated and finish the story from 3 years ago. twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

Jey Uso holds the distinction of being the first person to pin his cousin in WWE. The match occurred on the September 23, 2013, episode of Monday Night RAW and pitted The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose) against 11 other superstars, including The Usos.

Main Event Jey also handed Reigns his first loss since 2019 when he pinned his cousin clean in their tag team main event at Money in the Bank 2023 in London. Only these superstars can rightfully state they pinned Reigns before Jey.

The two superstars will meet face-to-face to discuss their terms of engagement for the match at SummerSlam this Friday on SmackDown. The last time the two crossed paths, Jimmy Uso left the building on a stretcher.

Who will be in Jey Uso’s corner against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam?

Jimmy Uso was brutally assaulted by Reigns and Solo Sikoa during their Tribal Court segment on SmackDown two weeks ago.

That led to Jey challenging his cousin for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the August 5th premium live event.

With Jimmy unlikely to make it to SummerSlam 2023, it is possible WWE could book Rikishi to support his son as he looks to take the title away from the man who’s bent on retaining his position at the top, even if it leads to the destruction of The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen what terms of engagement Reigns and Jey will agree upon when they meet this Friday on SmackDown.