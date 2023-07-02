Jey Uso and the previous 4 stars to pin Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns witnessed the shock of a lifetime when his shoulders hit the mat for the three count in front of a jam-packed crowd at WWE Money in the Bank. The Tribal Chief was pinned by Jey Uso for the first time in over three years to a deafening ovation at London’s historic O2 Arena.

Jey Uso can now count himself among a handful of superstars who’ve had the honor of pinning Roman Reigns. Baron Corbin was the last person to hand a rare loss to the Big Dog at the WWE: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event on December 15, 2019.

Reigns was pinned following a splash from the top rope by Jey at the recently-concluded Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. Other than Jey and Corbin, these three men are some of the recent names who have won against the face of the company via pinfall.

#1. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley made his triumphant return to WWE in 2018 and entered into a feud with Roman Reigns. The two men fought for the right to challenge for the Universal Championship in the summer of 2018. Their first singles match came at Extreme Rules on July 15, 2018, which the All Mighty won.

They would meet once again two weeks after Extreme Rules to determine the number one contender for the Universal Championship. Reigns would win the match, setting up a championship contest against then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018.

#2. Shane McMahon

Fans will be surprised to know that Shane McMahon also holds a pinfall win over Roman Reigns. The Boy Wonder pinned the Big Dog with the help of Drew McIntyre at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7, 2019.

McMahon would team up with McIntyre against Roman and The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred tag team match at the following month’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. The babyfaces won the match that night.

#3. Erick Rowan

Roman Reigns had a pretty bad 2019 when it came to singles matches. The top star was involved in several high-profile feuds and lost many of them. One of the matches saw Roman take on Erick Rowan at Clash of Champions 2019.

The two met under No Disqualification rules. The match rules allowed a returning Luke Harper to come to the aid of his Wyatt Family brother. The late Brodie Lee took out Reigns with a big boot followed by discus clothesline, allowing Erick Rowan to hit another Iron Claw slam for the win.

#4. Baron Corbin

Before Jey Uso entered the mix, Baron Corbin was the last star with a pinfall win over Roman Reigns. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner got a rare pinfall win over Reigns at the WWE: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event on December 15, 2019.

The match had plenty of interferences from heels including The Revival that made it extremely difficult for Roman to get the win. The Tribal Chief succumbed to the inferences, and his shoulders were finally pinned for the three count by King Corbin.

#5. Jey Uso

Jey Uso used years of pent-up aggression against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023. Jey teamed up with his twin brother Jimmy against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, at the July 1 premium live event.

The closing moments of the match saw the twins stun Roman with a barrage of superkicks before Jey came down with the decisive splash. The London crowd counted along to the three count as Jey pinned his manipulative cousin to end the first battle of The Bloodline Civil War.

