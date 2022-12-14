Roman Reigns is one of WWE's most dominant stars in decades. Of course, he's been a powerhouse in the promotion ever since debuting with The Shield over a decade ago - that's never been in doubt. However, ever since winning the Universal Championship at Payback all the way back in August of 2020, he's been an absolute juggernaut.

The Tribal Chief's record hasn't been completely spotless since then. He's had a handful of DQ losses in singles matches, as well as been on the losing end of some tag team matches. Nobody, however, has been able to pin his shoulders to the mat or get him to submit (officially, anyway) since winning the championship over two years ago.

Come to think of it, his pinless streak goes back even further than that.

So, who was the last person to pin the Head of the Table?

Roman Reigns was last pinned by another "chief" of sorts

If "chief" is another word for "monarch," and "monarch" is another word for "king," then you'll be happy to hear about this particular coincidence.

Roman Reigns, well before he took up the mantle of "Tribal Chief," was last pinned by Baron Corbin at the TLC pay-per-view in December 2019. Of course, at that particular moment, he wasn't yet "Happy" (well, he might have been, we don't know what his emotional state was at the time.) He wasn't even a "Baron" at that point (which is still a pretty prestigious title nonetheless) - he was King Corbin.

Yes, King Corbin defeated the future Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in a TLC match, pinning him following an End of Days to a steel chair. Of course, he also had a little help from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival but, still, a win is a win.

These days Corbin is back to simply going by "Baron" again, and is currently managed by JBL. As for Reigns, if he doesn't have a match at Royal Rumble this January, it would seem that the Rumble match itself will determine who is next in line to finally dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

