4 reasons why Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023 - New Tribal Chief, huge title match at SummerSlam

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 saw Roman Reigns suffer defeat by pinfall for the first time in over three years. The Tribal Chief teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War at the recently concluded Premium Live Event.

The tag team match accounted for an epic main event with the perfect balance of action and storytelling. Reigns came close to picking up a win, but in the end, Jey Uso pinned The Tribal Chief to pick up a statement win.

This result is bound to have drastic aftermath on Reigns' future and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture. Here, we look at reasons why WWE decided to have Jey Uso pin Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank:

#1. Jey Uso proves his mettle as the next Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns had always feared Jey Uso, even when he attempted to use promises of making him the next Tribal Chief to keep him on his side. However, Jey wasn't moved because he had realized what everyone had done long ago; he was the genuinely deserving Tribal Chief.

There have been talks about who should dethrone Roman Reigns since he declared himself the Head of the Table. And the only answer to that question that remained consistent since the first day is Jey Uso. This win at Money in the Bank proved that the former Right Hand Man could be seated on the throne to rule over the Island of Relevancy.

#2. Jey Uso to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Jey Uso is the first WWE Superstar to pin Roman Reigns in three years. He was the first wrestler to pin Reigns on the main roster. Jey poses a massive threat to Reigns' comfortable reign, and he has earned a chance to challenge The Tribal Chief for his title at some point in the future.

He pinned the champion, and the latter cannot escape the truth. We will likely see WWE book a blockbuster match at SummerSlam, where Reigns will put his title on the line against Jey Uso. The Tribal Chief knows that he technically never beat Jey Uso, and the latter only surrendered to protect his brothers. But things would be different now when The Usos are determined to teach their cousin a lesson.

#3. Poetic conclusion to The Bloodline as Jey Uso humbles Roman Reigns

The Bloodline started with Roman Reigns forcing Jey Uso to "fall in line." He often brutally attacked Jimmy Uso to keep his brother from revolting. Once Jey Uso sided with Reigns, he played a crucial role in helping The Tribal Chief successfully retain his gold for over 1000 days.

Thus, it is now poetic justice to see Jey Uso put an official end to The Bloodline by pinning Reigns to win the first battle in the Civil War. He proved he was the strongest link in the heel faction and showed that Reigns was wrong in claiming that Jey Uso is 'nothing without him.' And his low blow to his cousin during the match would also serve as a long-term reminder.

#4. Beginning of the end for Roman Reigns' historic title reign

Since winning the Universal Championship in 2020, Reigns has employed every underhanded tactic possible to keep his title reign safe. For the longest time, The Bloodline helped him with numbers. Paul Heyman would pull off old tricks when they weren't there, but come hell or high water; Reigns didn't lose. That changed tonight at Money in the Bank 2023.

The majority in the WWE Universe believes Jey Uso should be the one to dethrone Reigns as the reigning champion. The argument will only get strong after Jey's incredible win over Reigns tonight. However, even if Jey Uso ultimately fails to dethrone Roman Reigns, the pinning Tribal Chief has indicated that he is vulnerable without help.

His next challengers would now face an exposed Reigns, massively increasing their chances against the champion. Even if he doesn't lose his title the next month or the month after that, The Tribal Chief knows that now it's not long before his dominant run will come to an end.

