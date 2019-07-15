×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Results, July 14th: Extreme Rules Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15.56K   //    15 Jul 2019, 08:41 IST

Extreme Rules kicked off with one of the biggest matches of the night, Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre. The kickoff show saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Finn Balor while Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese to retain his Championship.

Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre - No Holds Barred match

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre began the match. Shane came in early but Roman was able to fend both of them off and tagged the Undertaker in. The Undertaker tried to go Old School, but Shane brought him down.

Taker was getting ready for a Tombstone on the announce table when Elias attacked him from behind with a guitar. Roman came to help Elias and McIntyre took him out before setting Taker up on the table. Shane hit the Elbow Drop sending Taker through the table.

The match returned to the ring and Shane brought trashcan and hit a Coast to Coast on The Undertaker with the help of Elias. Taker just shrugged it off and went for a chokeslam on Elias and another on Shane before Drew crept up behind him. Roman hit a spear, taking out McIntyre and then handed Shane to Taker who hit the Tombstone Piledriver on McMahon for the three-count.

Result: Roman Reigns & The Undertaker def. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre

Match rating: A

The Revival (c) vs. The Usos - RAW Tag Team Title match

Jey Uso and Scott Dawson started us off and Jey had control early on. He tagged in Jimmy who hit a splash in the corner. Dash Wilder was trapped by a double team from the Usos. The Usos tried stereo Superkicks, but they missed. The Revival came back into the ring with right hooks.

Advertisement

Scott Dawson tried to get the Superplex on Jey, but after a headbutt, they both went down. Jey managed to tag in Jimmy and Wilder tagged Dawson. Jimmy hit a Crossbody for a nearfall. He hit Samoan Drops on Scott and Dash. 

Jey Uso went after Wilder but Dawson broke it up. All four men entered the ring and faced off. Jey hit both men with Superkicks.Dawson tagged in and they hit the Shatter Machine for the win.

Result: The Revival def. The Usos to retain the RAW Tag Team Titles

Match rating: B


1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 The Usos New Day The Undertaker Seth Rollins WWE Results Leisure Reading
Advertisement
WWE Extreme Rules: Predicting the match order
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules: 5 New feuds that could emerge from the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules (14th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
Extreme Rules 2019 - Predicting the quality of every match
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules: 5 title changes that can take place on the show
RELATED STORY
7 things that must happen at Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Superstars we can expect to see tonight
RELATED STORY
5 Things that could happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: What will happen in each match
RELATED STORY
Extreme Rules 2019 Preview: 3 expected title changes revealed, surprising finish to main event (July 14th)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us