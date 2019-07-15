WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Results, July 14th: Extreme Rules Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Extreme Rules kicked off with one of the biggest matches of the night, Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre. The kickoff show saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Finn Balor while Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese to retain his Championship.

Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre - No Holds Barred match

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre began the match. Shane came in early but Roman was able to fend both of them off and tagged the Undertaker in. The Undertaker tried to go Old School, but Shane brought him down.

Taker was getting ready for a Tombstone on the announce table when Elias attacked him from behind with a guitar. Roman came to help Elias and McIntyre took him out before setting Taker up on the table. Shane hit the Elbow Drop sending Taker through the table.

The match returned to the ring and Shane brought trashcan and hit a Coast to Coast on The Undertaker with the help of Elias. Taker just shrugged it off and went for a chokeslam on Elias and another on Shane before Drew crept up behind him. Roman hit a spear, taking out McIntyre and then handed Shane to Taker who hit the Tombstone Piledriver on McMahon for the three-count.

Result: Roman Reigns & The Undertaker def. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre

Match rating: A

The Revival (c) vs. The Usos - RAW Tag Team Title match

Jey Uso and Scott Dawson started us off and Jey had control early on. He tagged in Jimmy who hit a splash in the corner. Dash Wilder was trapped by a double team from the Usos. The Usos tried stereo Superkicks, but they missed. The Revival came back into the ring with right hooks.

Scott Dawson tried to get the Superplex on Jey, but after a headbutt, they both went down. Jey managed to tag in Jimmy and Wilder tagged Dawson. Jimmy hit a Crossbody for a nearfall. He hit Samoan Drops on Scott and Dash.

Jey Uso went after Wilder but Dawson broke it up. All four men entered the ring and faced off. Jey hit both men with Superkicks.Dawson tagged in and they hit the Shatter Machine for the win.

Result: The Revival def. The Usos to retain the RAW Tag Team Titles

Match rating: B

