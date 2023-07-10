Former Champion to return after 945 days to cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed Universal Title at SummerSlam? Exploring major swerve.

Roman Reigns is seated atop the WWE ladder, but his desire for supremacy has resulted in the annihilation of his family in the past few weeks.

Achieving a nearly unthinkable feat for any wrestler in the modern era, The Head of the Table has attained one of the greatest heights in sports entertainment: A thousand-plus days as a world champion. His impressive three-year winning streak, nevertheless, was broken at WWE Money in the Bank.

After The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, Reigns and the world watched in disbelief as Jey Uso cleanly pinned him clean in the center of the ring.

And now, as we head to SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will very certainly defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Jey Uso, who has earned a shot at the gold after handing Reigns his first clean loss in three years.

We'll just have to wait and see how everything pans out, but if Roman Reigns does end up facing off against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, it seems probable that Reigns will have the advantage in their matchup. Jimmy Uso isn't in action right now, and Reigns has Sikoa working in his corner.

If things go wrong for Jey, we could see Rikishi make a surprise appearance at SummerSlam. There have been long-running talks about Rikishi making his return to WWE. As a result, there is a strong possibility that Rikishi will intervene in the contest to stop the carnage and assist his son in defeating Reigns.

Let's wait and see how things play out to find out whether WWE decides to go ahead with it.

The Tribal Court ended in favor of Roman Reigns

The Tribal Court segment was featured on the most recent WWE SmackDown broadcast. Roman Reigns made every effort to show that he was still in charge but failed.

Roman Reigns and Solo destroyed The Usos to bring The Trial to a close. Roman was annihilating Jimmy as Jey was restrained by the ropes. Roman declared that no one would serve as the Tribal Chief as long as he was alive.

Jey Uso then challenged Roman to a bout after making his way back to the arena to overcome Reigns in the second segment. He stated that this is no longer just a contest and that Jimmy, Solo, or the Wise Man will not be present when they go face-to-face.

Fans have been impatiently awaiting Main Event Jey's return, and now it appears that he has returned. However, after seeing this breathtaking episode, we will have to wait to learn what will happen next.

