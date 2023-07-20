What are the Rules of Engagement? What Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso can bring to the table on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will grace the next episode of WWE SmackDown with his presence to fuel his rivalry with Jey Uso. Paul Heyman announced last week that Reigns would return to discuss the "rules of engagement" with Jey. Since then, fans have been scratching their heads, wondering what it could actually be. This could very well be just terminology to hype and promote the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

WWE has come up with several terms to identify The Bloodline's segments, such as The Tribal Court. This could just be WWE's marketing strategy to hype up fans and hook them to their seats for the upcoming show. However, the possibility of the segment being a new platform can't be ruled out either.

Rules of Engagement could potentially be a discussion where Roman Reigns and Jey Uso set a stipulation for their match at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief could actually accept Jey's challenge only upon certain terms and conditions, which the latter would have to agree upon. To make things engrossing, WWE could bring back Samoan legends to preside over the proceedings.

As a result, this could make the ongoing Bloodline saga more authentic, as someone from the top of the Samoan hierarchy could return and play a vital role in the storyline. It could lead to an astounding moment that propels the storyline to the next dimension.

WWE is likely to add a potential stipulation to the match between Roman and Jey at SummerSlam. With the 'Rules of Engagement' segment happening this Friday, fans may get a clue as to what it will be on SmackDown.

Will Roman Reigns lose at SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns holding the WWE and Universal Championship belts

Roman Reigns' unprecedented title run has surpassed records and created history that will be engraved in golden letters. However, Jey Uso has been the superstar who made The Tribal Chief realize that he is not immortal, as he broke Reigns' 3.5-year undefeated streak at Money in the Bank.

With the family drama taking vicious turns every week, Jey will look to put an end to this once and for all at SummerSlam by dethroning The Tribal Chief. However, Roman losing the title seems implausible, as WWE is surely savoring this moment for a grander stage.

Therefore, Detroit does not look like the place where it will come to an end. From WWE legends to Hall of Famers, Reigns has vanquished all opponents during his indomitable title reign. Therefore, his defeat at the hands of Jey Uso looks far-fetched, and WWE does not seem likely to pull the trigger at SummerSlam.

Whoever dethrones Roman Reigns and ends his iconic championship reign will solidify his name in the pages of history. Although this moment is inevitable, it surely won't happen anytime soon.