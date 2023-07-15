What if 51-year-old legend replaces Jey Uso against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? It's not Goldberg!

The Bloodline saga is currently at its apogee, as Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are at the endgame of the Civil War. Jey will most likely face The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam this year. Contrary to that, rumors have surfaced on the internet that Goldberg will replace Jey to face Reigns at the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit.

However, this is just a hoax, and it wouldn't make sense from a storyline perspective either. Nonetheless, there is another WWE legend who could actually return and confront Roman Reigns. It is none other than The Great One, The Rock, who many believe to be the real Head of the Table. Let us take a look at what happens if the Hollywood star replaces Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a match that has been years in the making. It is arguably the most anticipated bout in pro wrestling, and if it happens at SummerSlam, it will break the box office collection. Moreover, The Great One injecting himself into The Bloodline's storyline would make perfect sense as he is a prominent name in the Samoan family around which the storyline revolves.

If The Rock replaces Jey Uso, it would only make sense as The Brahma Bull would be the rightful guy to bring Roman Reigns' empire down. The pro wrestling world will actually get to behold who the real Tribal Chief is.

If the mega match between Reigns and The Rock happens at SummerSlam, it will undeniably shatter records and inscribe a new chapter in the Samoan bloodline.

Jey Uso ascending to the main event picture

Jey Uso's career saw a significant spike during his involvement with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He has been the longest reigning Tag Team Champion in WWE history, along with Jimmy Uso. His career saw an unforgettable moment when he became the guy to end Roman Reigns' indomitable streak at Money in the Bank in London.

It surely boosted his career greatly as he pulled off the unthinkable. The 37-year-old is rising to the main event scene and is claiming his position as the "Main Event Jey." His ongoing feud with The Tribal Chief has been elevating him, and he is ascending to the top.

Jey Uso will likely face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, which is perhaps the biggest match of his career. It will mark a new chapter in the Samoan bloodline and will surely catapult Jey's career and uplift him as a main event star.