The Rock may return for a WWE match but not against Roman Reigns 

The WWE Universe has been hotly anticipating The Rock's return for the past three years, and now it appears that The Bloodline's story has surpassed his inclusion.

Following SummerSlam, there may no longer be a Bloodline, and instead, The Rock's WWE return could be a very different story.

Over the past few months, Grayson Waller has been part of segments with John Cena and Edge, with the latter even putting him over following their match on SmackDown.

Waller has the backing to become someone huge in the company, and he recently decided to take a massive shot at The Rock.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE I change my mind, my MSG debut was better I change my mind, my MSG debut was better https://t.co/GAoajLMoTi

While The Rock may not be in the best shape of his life, he could be open to making an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect and setting up a match for next year's WrestleMania.

The Rock and Grayson Waller both made their in-ring WWE debuts at Madison Square Garden

The fact that both The Rock and Grayson Waller made their in-ring main roster debuts at the legendary Madison Square Garden is something Waller has ensured that the entire world is aware of over the past few days, and it's clear that the company made this happen for a reason.

Could this be the basis for one of the biggest in-ring returns in WWE history? Stone Cold Steve Austin was able to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania just over a year ago; could it finally be time for his longtime rival to make his in-ring return?

The Rock hasn't wrestled for almost a decade and is still yet to take his place in the Hall of Fame, but that time has to be coming. If Waller continues to call him out on social media, then there has to be an answer.

