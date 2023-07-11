Roman Reigns is not the first Tribal Chief in WWE? Fact that went unnoticed for 3 years

The "Tribal Chief" is considered to be the foremost position in Samoan culture and lies at the apex of the hierarchy. Roman Reigns is currently holding the honorary position and has been carrying forward the lineage of his bloodline. The red necklace that Reigns wears is an embodiment of Samoan culture. It is called the "Ula Falu," and only the highest of the highest owns the right to wear it.

At Hell in a Cell 2020, Roman Reigns was officially crowned as The Tribal Chief when Samoan legends Afa and Sika gave Reigns the Ula Falu, proclaiming him as their new Chief. Roman is often seen wearing the necklace during his matches and on important occasions.

However, people must not be aware that Reigns is not the first Tribal Chief in WWE. The WWE Universe has seen another Samoan member who used to wear the Ula Falu. It is none other than WWE legend Umaga, who is one of the greatest names in the history of the industry. Although Umaga used to wear a different colored necklace, it is none other than the Samoan cultural Ula Falu.

Since only the Tribal Chiefs have the utmost ascendancy to wear the traditional necklace, it is safe to say that Umaga was the first Tribal Chief in the company. The WWE legend was often seen wearing it during his on-screen segments and matches.

Decoding the possibility of a new Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been dominating the landscape as an indomitable force since he returned to WWE in 2020. During his current reign, fans have witnessed some unraveling incidents in The Bloodline saga. The 38-year-old has conquered everyone and has been invincible.

Nonetheless, all kingdoms fall apart. Therefore, fans have always wondered whether any other Samoan member would become the next Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns. While some believe that Jey Uso should be the next in line, others feel that Solo Sikoa should rightfully occupy the position.

However, from the looks of it, WWE might be putting an end to this gimmick when Roman finally gets dethroned from his championship reign and hence relinquishes The Tribal Chief position.

