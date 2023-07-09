Roman Reigns reaches new impressive WWE milestone amid The Bloodline civil war

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently broke Hulk Hogan's record as the longest-reigning champion since the creation of WrestleMania.

In August 2020, The Tribal Chief defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback to capture the Universal Championship. Less than two years later, he unified the title with the WWE Championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Reigns has now been a World Champion for 1043 days.

A few hours ago, The Tribal Chief broke Hulk Hogan's record as the longest-reigning champion in WWE history since the creation of WrestleMania. The Hulkster held the WWF Championship for 1474 in his first reign. However, only 1,041 days of his title run came after WrestleMania I, according to SEScoops.

Reigns is currently the fourth-longest World Champion in the company's history. Only Hogan, Bob Backlund, and Bruno Sammartino are ahead of The Tribal Chief.

A 416lbs superstar could target the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Check out the details here.

The Bloodline is currently involved in a civil war on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline has recently crumbled after Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. After weeks of hesitation, Jey Uso decided to align with his twin brother against The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa. Last week, The Usos defeated Reigns and Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match at Money in the Bank. The bout saw Reigns getting pinned for the first time in nearly three years by Jey.

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Usos put Reigns on trial. However, it ended with the latter and Sikoa destroying Jimmy, who was carried out on a stretcher. Later that night, Jey attacked The Tribal Chief and his younger brother with a chair before challenging his cousin to a one-on-one match.

Jey Uso breaks silence after Roman Reigns' actions on SmackDown; sends message to injured Jimmy Uso. Check out the details here.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes