416 lbs WWE star is considering targeting Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Superstar Omos recently revealed that he is considering going after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title.

The Nigerian Giant has been an active competitor on the main roster for about three years. Although he won the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside AJ Styles in 2021, the 416-pound star has not held a title in nearly two years. Omos last competed in May 2023 when he lost to Seth Rollins at Backlash.

Speaking to the media, Omos recently addressed the possibility of going after a world title.

"Where do I wanna go? Do I wanna go for the working title, or do I wanna go for The Head of the Table, I don't know. Only time will tell." [0:59 - 1:07]

Omos previously vowed to destroy World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Check out his comments here.

Roman Reigns was pinned at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

While Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor last night at Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match.

Although The Tribal Chief and his partner dominated most of the bout and were close to defeating The Usos several times, the latter picked up the victory in London. Jey Uso became the first to pin Reigns in nearly three and a half years.

While Omos could now target Reigns or Rollins' titles, wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE would be making a mistake if The Nigerian Giant wins a world championship soon.

"[They made Great Khali champion, and he could barely move] But it's not an excuse to make another mistake. 'Oh yeah, we made it a couple [of] years ago let's do it again like we learned nothing from the first time,'" he said on Keepin' It 100.

Roman Reigns will inevitably re-clash with the "one guy he hasn't been able to put away," says a top WWE star. Check out the details here.

