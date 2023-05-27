29-year-old WWE Superstar winning a World Championship would be a mistake, according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Omos should not win a World Championship soon in WWE.

The Nigerian Giant signed with the Stamford-based company in early 2019. About a year later, he made his main roster debut. The 29-year-old has since won the RAW Tag Team Titles once alongside AJ Styles. Meanwhile, he had several high-profile matches against top stars, including Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the possibility of WWE putting a World Championship on Omos despite him being "green." He pointed out that the company made the same mistake with The Great Khali and should not repeat it.

[They made Great Khali champion and he could barely move] But it's not an excuse to make another mistake. 'Oh yeah, we made it a couple years ago let's do it again like we learned nothing from the first time,'" he said. [From 2:56 to 3:05]

Which WWE Superstar is Omos looking forward to facing?

After his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, Omos went head-to-head against Seth Rollins at Backlash. However, The Nigerian Giant suffered another defeat against The Visionary.

During an interview with the It's Mike Jones podcast, Omos revealed the name of another superstar he would like to square off against in WWE.

"Him [Odyssey Jones] and I were in the same class together and learned how to wrestle. Hopefully whenever he gets to build up his name, we get to wrestle one another, because I think Odyssey Jones, man, he has a huge [future] ahead of him," The Nigerian Giant said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

