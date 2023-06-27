Roman Reigns will inevitably re-clash with the "one guy he hasn't been able to put away," says top WWE star

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently addressed possibly crossing paths with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns once again.

The Tribal Chief and The Visionary have a long history together. The two made their main roster debut together in 2012 as members of The Shield alongside Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). Following Rollins's infamous betrayal, the two former brothers squared off several times in the ring. Their last televised one-on-one match came in January 2022 when The Visionary challenged Reigns for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble. The bout ended in Rollins' victory via disqualification.

During a recent interview with ESPN's First Take, Rollins revealed that he believes he and Reigns will inevitably clash again.

"Yeah, it's inevitable. Our story starts in 2012. We came in together. We broke in together as a team and have gone our separate ways but we're both at the top of our games. Entering our prime, right in the meat of it. Both World Champions at the same time on separate brands - him on SmackDown, me on Raw. I think inevitably we're going to cross paths again," he said.

The World Heavyweight Champion added:

"We have to. I'm looking forward to it. He's on an incredible run right now, one of the longest title reigns of all time. Along the way, there's only been one guy he hasn't been able to put away and you're looking at him. If it comes down to it, we're going to have to tangle one more time." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Seth Rollins doesn't want to be the kind of champion Roman Reigns is in WWE

Last month, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions. He has since defended the title against The Miz, Damian Priest, and Bron Breakker.

In a recent interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, The Visionary revealed that he does not want to be the type of champion like Roman Reigns.

"Say what you will about Roman's championship reign, it's been chockful of incredible moments and great stories in the times he hasn't defended the title, most of them have been memorable - and that's fantastic. But for me, it's not necessarily the way I want to be champion. I was a fan of the old champions growing up, the NWA champions that took the title around all the towns and defended it in every city. That's just what I grew up with and that's what part of being a champion," he said.

