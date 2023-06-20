"He apologized" - Seth Rollins reveals he has reconciled with 5-time WWE Champion 

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently addressed his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Since his main roster debut in 2012, The Visionary has been one of the top superstars on the WWE roster. However, he was heavily criticized by Bret Hart nearly seven years ago. The Hitman claimed that Rollins was unprofessional and dangerous in the ring, which did not sit well with the RAW Superstar.

In a recent interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, Rollins revealed that he and Hart have since talked and reconciled.

"I love Bret Hart, I'll preface this. Bret didn't really critique me, he called me 'unsafe.' Bret's going to spit the truth, he'll tell you from what he saw, he thought I was an unsafe worker, and I would say anybody I've ever been in the ring with would tell you the exact opposite, including the guys who have got injured during matches with me. To finish it up nicely, I did approach Bret at a Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Bret was backstage, and we ended up in the catering line together, and I said, 'Hey man,' and he said, 'Hey,' and I said, 'I wanted to tell you as somebody who looked up to your lot and still does - it really kind of hurt my feelings."

The 37-year-old added:

"I felt bad, and I don't say that often. Bret was a hero of mine when I was growing up, and so to have someone like that criticize you and your work and your work ethic and your empathy towards other people is really painful. So, I expressed that to him, and I don't think he knew that I had that feeling towards him, I don't think he knew I cared about him that way, and it hit him in a spot. He apologized, and we have been friends since then, and we've had good conversations. I'm happy we did do that as Bret is still someone I look up to to this day," noted Rollins.

Is Seth Rollins scheduled to compete at WWE Money in the Bank?

Since capturing the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins has had one televised successful title defense against The Judgment Day's Damian Preist on RAW. Meanwhile, The Visionary has defended his championship at WWE live events several times.

After defeating Priest, Rollins will now square off against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank in London, England, on July 1.

