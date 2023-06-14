WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is "annoying as f**k," says former Tag Team Champion

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree is seemingly not a fan of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' laugh.

Rollins has changed his gimmick several times over the past few years. The Visionary has recently been doing a Joker-like laugh as part of his current persona. While some fans like the World Heavyweight Champion's laugh, others have criticized it.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree spoke about Rollins after a fan stated that he could not stand the World Heavyweight Champion:

"Is he supposed to be heel? [No, I think he's babyface right now] Because he's annoying as f**k, his voice, his laugh," Dupree said. [27:07 - 27:15]

A 36-year-old WWE Superstar winning Seth Rollins' World Title is a matter of time, according to Kofi Kingston. Check out his comments here.

Seth Rollins almost became Jack "Double Barrel" Cannon before joining WWE

Before signing with the Stamford-based company in 2010, Seth Rollins spent a few years in ROH. During his stint there, the 37-year-old wrestled as Tyler Black. However, he almost adopted another persona before leaving the promotion.

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Kenny Bolin disclosed some details about the scrapped plans for Rollins:

"He was gonna be a part of Bolin Services. He was gonna be Jack 'Double Barrel' Cannon, and he was gonna be managed by a midget named Cannonball. And [Jim] Cornette loved this idea. This is what he was gonna be, and then weeks later, he got called up. So, Jack 'Double Barrel' Cannon got scratched. That was gonna be an ROH gimmick. So, he wasn't really gonna be part of my group, we just came up with it," Bolin said. [15:38 - 15:57]

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Tyler Black(the future Seth Rollins),reigning as ROH World Champion back in 2010. Tyler Black(the future Seth Rollins),reigning as ROH World Champion back in 2010. https://t.co/u8z5FBtYrA

A top WWE star is interested in challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title in a first-time-ever match. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes