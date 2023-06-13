Details on scrapped plans for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently disclosed some details about scrapped plans for Seth Rollins before he joined WWE.

Rollins signed with the Stamford-based company in 2010 and reported to its then-developmental brand, FCW, after wrestling for a few years in ROH. The Visionary spent about two years in FCW before it was rebranded into NXT in 2012. Later that same year, he made his main roster debut as a member of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). He is now the World Heavyweight Champion on Monday Night RAW.

During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, Bolin disclosed that Rollins almost became known as "Jack 'Double Barrel' Cannon" earlier in his career. However, the plans were scrapped after The Visionary left ROH for WWE.

"He was gonna be a part of Bolin Services. He was gonna be Jack 'Double Barrel' Cannon and he was gonna be managed by a midget named Cannonball. And [Jim] Cornette loved this idea. This is what he was gonna be and then weeks later he got called up. So, Jack 'Double Barrel' Cannon go scratched. That was gonna be a ROH gimmick. So, he wasn't really gonna be part of my group, we just came up with it," Bolin said. [15:38 - 15:57]

A top WWE star is interested in challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title in a first-time-ever match. Check out the details here.

How did current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins react to the idea?

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Kenny Bolin disclosed Seth Rollins' reaction to the idea of making him Jack 'Double Barrel' Cannon. At the time, the 37-year-old was competing as Tyler Black.

The wrestling veteran revealed that Rollins welcomed the idea because he did not like his Tyler Black gimmick.

"I thought he would sh*t all over the idea and he said, 'it's better than what I'm doing now.' Because he did not like being, yeah he didn't like Tyler Black. He liked Jack 'Double Barrel' Cannon," Bolin explained. [16:01 - 16:11]

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Tyler Black(the future Seth Rollins),reigning as ROH World Champion back in 2010. Tyler Black(the future Seth Rollins),reigning as ROH World Champion back in 2010. https://t.co/u8z5FBtYrA

Wrestling veteran believes Seth Rollins defending his title against a 36-year-old WWE star in a Punjabi Prison match would be a good idea. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes