Top WWE star is interested in challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title in a first-time-ever match

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley expressed her interest in challenging Seth Rollins for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

A few weeks ago, Chief Content Officer Triple H introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. On Night of Champions, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Title tournament finals to become the new champion.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Rhea Ripley was asked about possibly going after men's championships, including the Intercontinental Title, the Tag Team Title, or the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Eradicator expressed interest in winning the Tag Team Title alongside any of her Judgment Day teammates.

"Obviously we don't know what the future holds. And I don't know how well intergender wrestling is gonna go within the WWE in general with the networks and all of that. But if it would ever be a possibilty like my name is at the top of the line. It has to be. I've already shown that I can step in the ring with the boys. So, I'd be down for that. I'd love to be Tag Champs with Dom Dom, or Priest, or Finn," she said.

Ripley also said she would like to go after the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

"I would love to give Seth Rollins a bit of a lesson after Monday, him putting his arm around me, scaring the living hell out of me. I thought it was Dom but whatever. So, he's gonna get his. But I'd love to do that." [From 5:28 to 6:11]

Dominik Mysterio wants revenge on Seth Rollins after WWE RAW incident

During the same interview with Battleground Podcast, Rhea Ripley addressed Seth Rollins' apology to her, her real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, and her on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, after putting his arm around her shoulders during last week's RAW.

Ripley disclosed that while Matthews has accepted Rollins' apology, Dominik still wants revenge.

"[Has Dom or Buddy accepted Seth's apology?] Buddy yes. Dom Dom I feel like it lit a fire under him where he wants some revenge. Yeah, I haven't talked to him in the last 24 hours about it, but I know that he wasn't very happy. We had a little back and forth straight afterwards where I was like why like 'Why didn't you do something?' And I think he definitely wants to get him back," she said.

