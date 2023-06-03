Current top champion teases competing in the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently teased competing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

On June 1st, seven female superstars will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the Premium Live event at The O2 Arena in London. The winner will get a shot at a Women's Championships during the upcoming year.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, the host suggested Rhea Ripley the idea of participating in the Money in the Bank ladder match, winning the briefcase, and eventually becoming a double champion. The Eradicator seemed to like the idea.

"Actually doesn't sound like too bad of a plan. [Double champ, could we see that happening to Rhea Ripley?] Possibly. I mean, if I'm not caught up with something else then I would love to be a part of Money in the Bank. I don't see why not," she said. [From 4:16 to 4:42]

Rhea Ripley sent a warning to the future WWE Money in the Bank winner

During the same interview with Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley stated that she was not worried about who will win the Money in the Bank briefcase, claiming that she would "prove to them once again exactly who Rhea Ripley is."

The Eradicator also pointed out that she has the help of The Judgment Day if she ever finds herself in trouble.

"Obviously, people do surprise you and things happen that are unexpected but I don't really just have a set of two eyes. I also have Dom Dom, Finn, and Priest. So, if it ever looks like I am in doubt or I am in trouble, which doesn't really happen too often, I also have them. We're there for each other, we're a family, and we're a close net unit. So, I can only see us taking over and I'm not losing my championship to no one. So, I'm not really too worried," she said.

