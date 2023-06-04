Seth Rollins defending his title against 36-year-old WWE star in Punjabi Prison match is a good idea, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed the possibility of Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal in a Punjabi Prison match.

A few days ago, Nick Khan announced that WWE would organize a live event in India in September 2023. Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling later confirmed that the event is set to take place in Hyderabad on September 9. Fans have since been speculating about possible matches that could happen, suggesting that Jinder Mahal could compete in a world championship bout.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan suggested that the new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins put his title on the line against the 36-year-old in a Punjabi Prison match at the event in India.

"I would say that, that is not, but let me just say this, but that would not be a bad idea to have a Punjabi [Prision] match whatever in India," Konnan commented. [13:19 - 13:26]

Damian Priest is scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

A few hours ago, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against The Miz at WWE Supershow. Before the bout, Rollins issued an open challenge for his title on Twitter.

Damian Priest answered Rollins' challenge, vowing to bring the title to The Judgment Day. The two will now square off in a World Heavyweight Championship match tomorrow on Monday Night RAW.

"Seth, making an open challenge is noble but very foolish. Consider your open challenge closed because I accept. Now in the main event of Monday Night RAW, where I've always belonged, Damian Priest brings the World Heavyweight Championship home to The Judgment Day," Priest said in a video on Twitter.

