WATCH: Judgment Day member answers Seth Rollins' open challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins took to Twitter to issue an open challenge for his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The challenge has been answered by Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

At WWE Night of Champions, Rollins won the World Heavyweight Title. He did so by beating AJ Styles in the final of the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Priest posted a video of himself answering Rollins' challenge. This past Monday night, Priest and Finn Balor teamed up in a losing effort against Rollins and Styles in a tag team match.

"Seth, making an open challenge is noble but very foolish. Consider your open challenge closed because I accept. Now in the main event of Monday Night RAW where I've always belonged, Damian Priest brings the World Heavyweight Championship home to The Judgment Day," said Priest [0:03-0:21]

Check out Priest's video message on Twitter:

Seth Rollins is open to defending the World Heavyweight Championship against talent from any brand or company

Seth Rollins wants to prove that he is a fighting champion. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, he stated that he is open to defending the title against any superstar from SmackDown, RAW, or NXT.

Rollins is also open to facing anyone from any corner of the world. He said:

"I want the competition," Rollins said. "I want anybody from any brand. I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT. I don't care if it’s from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain."

He continued:

"I want them to challenge me, whether it's a shot at the title, whether it's the title itself, whether it's a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn't matter to me. I want the fight, I want the excitement, I want to elevate myself and this title along with me."

Rollins wants to be a fighting champion and his first title defense will take place this coming Monday night on RAW. The match between him and Damian Priest is yet to be confirmed by WWE.

