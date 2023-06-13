36-year-old WWE Superstar winning Seth Rollins' World Title is a matter of time, according to Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston believes his New Day teammate Xavier Woods would win the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Woods signed with the Stamford-based company in 2010. The 36-year-old has since held the NXT Tag Team Championship, RAW Tag Team Title, and SmackDown Tag Team Championship. He also won the King of the Ring tournament in 2021. However, Woods is still the only New Day member not to win a world championship.

During a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Kingston addressed the possibility of seeing Woods win Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

"It's coming. You know, it's coming. It's just a matter of time, you know. I've been out now for almost 12 weeks and Woods has been doing his thing as a singles competitor. I don't think a lot of people realize like how talented he is. And, you know, he's just out there proving it every single week. So, it's just a matter of time," he said. [7:14 - 7:32]

Xavier Woods believes he deserves a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

While the Stamford-based company recognizes Roman Reigns' defeat against Seth Rollins via disqualification at the 2022 Royal Rumble as his only loss since 2019, Xavier Woods believes he had also beaten The Tribal Chief.

The New Day member squared off against Reigns on SmackDown in November 2021. Woods seemed close to defeating The Tribal Chief when he got attacked by The Usos. Instead of awarding Woods the victory via disqualification, the match was deemed a no-contest.

In an interview with What Culture Wrestling, the 36-year-old claimed he deserves a shot at Reigns.

"[Aren't you in line to have a proper shot at him?] Yes, very much so. The fact that I won King of the Ring by beating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, by beating a former Heavyweight Champion in Jinder Mahal, while beating the first-ever Universal Champion in Finn Balor and then going on to defeat each of The Usos in singles competition and then be the only man, sorry because Seth Rollins but we'll talk about that one but not mine. I'm the first man to break Roman Reigns' two-year winning streak," he said.

