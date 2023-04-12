12-time champion claims he deserves a shot at Roman Reigns; calls out WWE

Xavier Woods has claimed that he deserves a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In November 2021, Woods went head-to-head against The Tribal Chief on SmackDown. Just as he got close to defeating Reigns, The Usos attacked him, forcing the referee to end the bout. While WWE would have usually considered Woods the winner via disqualification, the match was deemed a no-contest, meaning Reigns did not lose. Meanwhile, the company recognizes Reigns' loss via disqualification against Seth Rollins at the 2022 Royal Rumble as his only defeat since 2019.

In a recent interview with What Culture Wrestling, Woods disclosed that he believes he should get a shot at Reigns.

"[Aren't you in line to have a proper shot at him?] Yes, very much so. The fact that I won King of the Ring by beating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, by beating a former Heavyweight Champion in Jinder Mahal, while beating the first-ever Universal Champion in Finn Balor and then going on to defeat each of The Usos in singles competition and then be the only man, sorry because Seth Rollins but we'll talk about that one but not mine. I'm the first man to break Roman Reigns' two-year winning streak," he said.

The 12-time Tag Team Champion called out the company for not recognizing his victory over Reigns.

"But we just don't talk about it, why? why? Tell me why? I don't understand why we don't talk about this. I've been killing it. Next year is 20 years in the game," Woods added. [1:28 - 2:14]

WWE star asks Xavier Woods not to talk about his victory over Roman Reigns

While Xavier Woods spoke about his unofficial victory over Roman Reigns, Shelton Benjamin interrupted him.

The three-time Intercontinental Champion jokingly told Woods that he was sent to tell him not to talk about beating the leader of The Bloodline.

"I just gotta interject. You're talking about the fact that you beat Roman Reigns, right? [Yes] Okay, we can't allow that. I've been sent in to have you decease and desist. This interview will end if you keep on talking about that particular match where you actually beat Roman Reigns. So, you're gonna have to stop talking about that. We cannot talk about you beating Roman Reigns under no circumstances," Benjamin said. [2:14 - 2:33]

Woods responded by jokingly saying that Benjamin was not the first person to tell him that. When the interviewer, Simon Miller, suggested they refer to Reigns as Doman Deigns, Woods and Benjamin agreed it might work.

