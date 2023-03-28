Xavier Woods names his dream WWE WrestleMania opponent

Xavier Woods is no stranger to competing at WWE WrestleMania events. In a recent interview, the New Day member said he would like to face 2 Cold Scorpio at WWE's biggest show of the year.

2 Cold Scorpio, aka Flash Funk, is best remembered for his appearances in ECW, WCW, and WWE in the 1990s. To this day, he still wrestles on the independent scene at the age of 57.

Asked by Catch Club about his dream WrestleMania match, Woods only had one name in mind:

"Me versus 2 Cold Scorpio." [5:45 – 5:46]

Woods previously revealed on Twitter that 2 Cold Scorpio is his favorite wrestler of all time:

2 Cold Scorpio's last WWE match took place on the December 10, 2007, episode of RAW. He participated in the 15th-anniversary RAW Battle Royal, which was won by Ted DiBiase Sr.

Xavier Woods reveals his favorite WWE moment

In 2019, Kofi Kingston became the first African-born WWE Champion when he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. At one stage, Xavier Woods considered his New Day stablemate's title triumph to be the best moment of his own career.

Four years on, the SmackDown Superstar now views his 2021 King of the Ring victory as his greatest wrestling achievement to date.

"Winning King of the Ring, definitely," Woods replied when asked to name his favorite career moment. "Before that, it was when Kofi won the title because that was just such an incredible moment for all of us. Obviously for Kofi by himself, but then to be able to be there and it be about the three of us in that story, in that journey, of him getting there, to be able to be on the side in that story was freaking awesome." [6:47 – 7:10]

Woods is an 11-time main roster Tag Team Champion with The New Day. He also recently held the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Kofi Kingston.

