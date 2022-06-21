Xavier Woods names former WWE star he’s tried to model his career after

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods recently shared that he modeled his wrestling style from 2 Cold Scorpio (real-life Charles Bernard Scaggs) He also named Scorpio as his favorite wrestler of all time.

2 Cold Scorpio made his debut in WWE in 1996 and stayed with the promotion for five years. Before his stint with World Wrestling Entertainment, he made appearances for WCW, where he captured the tag team titles. He returned to WWE in 2006 but was released a year later.

Xavier Woods replied to a fan on Twitter who praised the former ECW Tag Team Champion. Woods shared that he admired 2 Cold Scorpio's vibe and that he modeled his career after him.

"The 2 Cold Scorpio vibe is exactly what I’ve tried to model my career after. Someone who can come out and dance/have a good time but then when the bell rings it’s time to go. He’s by far my favorite wrestler," Woods wrote.

During his WWE run, 2 Cold Scorpio was known by the ring name Flash Funk for a while before reverting back to Scorpio.

Xavier Woods names another influence in his career; WWE fans praise 2 Cold Scorpio

The New Day member was also asked if there's another wrestler who has influenced him. The WWE Superstar then shared that besides Scorpio, he also admires Crash Holly due to his size.

"Crash Holly. I knew I wasn’t going to be a giant and I saw a charismatic smaller guy and attached to him pretty quick."

Meanwhile, many fans also praised the former WCW Tag Team Champion for his attitude both inside and outside the ring.

The former tag team champion has been embroiled in a feud against The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown. He has teamed up with his New Day partner Kofi Kingston to take on the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.

