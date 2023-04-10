When Cody Rhodes allegedly stole current WWE star's girlfriend in real life

Cody Rhodes and Xavier Woods attended rival high schools in Marietta, Georgia, several years before becoming WWE Superstars. The American Nightmare even defeated Woods 2-1 in amateur wrestling during their school days. The two also had real-life heat because of a high school girl.

Woods and Rhodes each have their own version of the story, which happened at a bowling alley. In an interview on Talk Is Jericho in 2016, the New Day member told his.

"This girl who I had the biggest crush on, who lived in my neighborhood when we were kids, and she kind of dug me too, but I was too awkward to be like, 'oh, you're cute. Let's make out'. So I see her at the bowling alley and she's like, 'oh, Austin!' She runs up and [gives me a] big hug, like we haven't seen each other in years, and she's like, 'oh, let me introduce you to my friends' and I'm like, 'oh, okay. Cool.' [...] She's like, 'this is them, this is them, this is them, this is them' and then she goes, 'oh, and that's Cody'. He turns around and he looks and he goes, 'ugh, I know him. I beat that kid.' And then he picks up a bowling ball and bowls a strike. And it was the most d——d move I've ever seen in my life!" he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare told his version of the same story to Inside the Ropes.

"I'm on their side of town at a bowling alley with a girl who I just started seeing named Lindsey. I guess Lindsey and Xavier used to see one another. So, Xavier Woods shows up, and if you could see how Xavier Woods used to dress, it's terrifying. Leather coat, huge Rough Rider, platinum chain. And I see him and I don't know if I got lucky or not, but I grab the ball and roll it down the lane and it's a f**king strike. And I walk over to him and I said, 'I know you. I beat you.' And I walk away and didn't think anything of it. And now whenever I see him he likes to remind the entire world what a huge piece of s**t I am," he said. [0:13 - 0:59]

Despite having heat as teenagers, Rhodes and Woods made peace several years later when they became professional wrestlers. They are now both active competitors in WWE.

Cody Rhodes will address his future in WWE on RAW

Last week, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from Solo Sikoa. He then challenged Reigns and Sikoa to a tag team match the following night on RAW.

Although Brock Lesnar was scheduled to team up with Rhodes against The Bloodline in the main event of RAW After Mania, The Beast Incarnate surprisingly attacked and destroyed The American Nightmare. Yesterday, Rhodes took to social media to announce that he would address his future in WWE tomorrow on RAW.

