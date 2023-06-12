Roman Reigns' old comments possibly explain why he wants Jey Uso as the next Tribal Chief in WWE?

In 2009, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) joined WWE. About a year later, their cousin, Roman Reigns, signed with the Stamford-based company. After several years, the cousins reunited in The Bloodline under the leadership of Reigns, who acts as the Tribal Chief.

Reigns has been referring to Jey Uso as his right-hand man. Last Friday on SmackDown, The Bloodline's Wise Man, Paul Heyman, claimed that Jimmy was jealous of his twin brother because the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is grooming Jey to become the next Tribal Chief.

In June 2021, Reigns made some comments during an interview with Gorilla Position which explain why he may want Jey Uso to become the next Tribal Chief. The leader of The Bloodline disclosed that Jey somewhat mentored him during his early day in WWE, as they were neighbors and spent a long time together. The right-hand man taught Reigns things that helped him become who he is today.

"I lived literally in an apartment complex across the wall from my cousin Jey Uso. And, you know, they had already debuted at that time and he was on the road a good bit, but every single day he would come back – he'd always come back Wednesday (...) and we would spend usually all night Wednesday on the front porch just talking wrestling. Just discussing different things, different ideas, different little things that I need to know, just helping me out – just, you know, kind of boosting the whole process, speeding it up for me," he said.

The Tribal Chief added:

"And luckily for me, I'm a pretty good listener. So, I was able to just take in everything, learn all the basics, all the, you know, the smaller things, the step one. And then we were able to move to step two. So, for me, he really helped me go from a situation of crawling to walking to running." [7:17 - 8:09]

The Bloodline is falling apart in WWE

A few weeks ago, The Bloodline seemingly imploded after Jimmy Uso superkicked Roman Reigns twice in front of a confused and shocked Jey Uso at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. On the following episode of SmackDown, Reigns kicked Jimmy out of The Bloodline as Solo Sikoa took him out with a Samoan Spike.

Meanwhile, Jey has yet to reveal if he will continue with The Bloodline or take his twin brother's side. Last Friday on SmackDown, Jimmy mistakenly superkicked Jey to cost him a United States title match against Austin Theory after Jey stopped Solo Sikoa from hitting him with a Samoan Spike.

