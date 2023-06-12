"Not the greatest of all time" - When Roman Reigns revealed how he wants to be remembered when his WWE career ends

After a short stint as a professional football player, Roman Reigns joined WWE in 2010. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut as a member of The Shield in 2012. Since then, The Tribal Chief has become a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

The 38-year-old is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His historic reign recently exceeded 1,000 days. Many now consider him the greatest superstar in WWE history.

However, Reigns does not want to be remembered as the greatest of all time after his career ends, as he revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2016.

"When my career is over, I wanna be remembered not as the greatest superstar of all time but a great performer, a good man, and, even though I wasn't home every single day, a great father," he said. [0:47 - 1:04]

Roman Reigns kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

A few weeks ago, Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. During the bout, The Usos interfered to help Reigns and Sikoa. However, they mistakenly superkicked their younger brother instead of Zayn.

The Tribal Chief was furious over The Usos' actions. He piefaced both brothers before Jimmy turned on him and superkicked him twice. On the following episode of SmackDown, Reigns confronted Jimmy. He refused to bury the hatchet and kicked his cousin out of The Bloodline as Sikoa hit him with a Samoan Spike. Meanwhile, Jey is yet to make a decision on whether he will follow Reigns or align with his twin.

