What happened when a female fan proposed to Roman Reigns at a WWE event? 

Roman Reigns made his WWE main roster debut in 2012 as a member of The Shield, alongside Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). He has since become one of the most popular superstars on the roster and is the current face of the company.

While The Tribal Chief may have had several awkward encounters with fans over the years, he recalled the one time a female fan proposed to him at a WWE event during an appearance on Hot Minute in 2016.

"One lady she had a sign, she was proposing to me. But then her husband had another sign that said, 'please, take her.' I thought that was pretty funny," he said. [0:09 - 0:15]

The leader of The Bloodline has been in a romantic relationship with Galina Becker ever since they were in college together. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot in 2014. They now have five children together.

A former IMPACT star previously confessed her attraction to Roman Reigns. Check out her comments here.

Roman Reigns recently defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 after defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Match. In April 2022, he unified the world titles by beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. The leader of The Bloodline is now about to reach 1000 days as a world champion.

Earlier this month, the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner Cody Rhodes attempted to end Reigns' historic title reign when they squared off in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Despite The American Nightmare's efforts, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from Solo Sikoa.

A current superstar claims Roman Reigns is technically not the longest-reigning champion in the Stamford-based company right now. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes