"I swear to God I got wet" - When former IMPACT star confessed her attraction to WWE's Roman Reigns

In 2015, WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough. Several superstars appeared as guests on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. When The Tribal Chief visited the Performance Center on the second episode, a few female contestants were attracted to him, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci).

During the episode, the Brazilian confessed her attraction to the leader of The Bloodline, stating that he was a beautiful man.

"That man is so beautiful. His [Roman Reigns] face, his eyes, his hair. I swear to God I got wet," she said. [From 16:39 to 16:45]

The former IMPACT star was eliminated from the show in the fourth week. The 37-year-old later trained at World Xtreme Wrestling before joining IMPACT Wrestling in 2016. She spent about a year with the promotion before announcing her departure in January 2017.

Roman Reigns from Tough Enough Season 6 Episode 2. I understand why the female participants were falling all over him. He is a handsome man but they need to reme that he is married.

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Since August 2020, Roman Reigns has been holding the Universal Championship. Last April, The Tribal Chief unified the world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. In 2022, the leader of the Bloodline has successfully defended his title against several opponents, including Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul.

Over the past few weeks, Reigns and the Bloodline have been feuding with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter recently teamed up with John Cena to defeat The Tribal Chief and Sami Zayn in a tag team match on SmackDown. Reigns will now defend his title against Owens at the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28, 2023.

