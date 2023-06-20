"I'd beat his a**" - Top WWE star claims Roman Reigns has been avoiding him for a year and a half

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently claimed that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had avoided him since January 2022.

Over the past three years, The Tribal Chief has defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against several top superstars and legends, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. He also put his title on the line against his former Shield teammate Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble in 2022.

Although Reigns lost to The Visionary via disqualification, he retained his championship.

In a recent interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, Rollins opened up about his bout against Reigns:

"[On reflection, would you change the way that went down if you could?] (laughing) Yeah, I'd go over! That would be the finish I would do! I'd beat the son of a b*tch, you know? I'd have to let go of that choke on time, and then I'd beat him, that's what would happen. You can't change the past, and things happen the way they happen, and that's what it is," he said.

The World Heavyweight Champion added:

"I never got another shot at that title. There's a reason why I never got a shot at that title: I was the closest person to beating Roman Reigns. I was the only one that escaped on a PPV in a title match that didn't - as he says - smashed, stacked, and pinned. I was the only one, and there was a reason I never got another crack at that title, and there's a reason he's stood far, far away from me in the last year and a half. If I could go back and do it again, I'd beat his a**, absolutely."

Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank

A few weeks ago, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. He has since defended his championship against The Miz and The Judgment Day's Damian Preist at live shows. He also retained his title against Priest on Monday Night RAW earlier this month.

On July 1st, Rollins will put his title on the line against another Judgment Day member, Finn Balor, at Money in the Bank in London, England.

