Seth Rollins doesn't want to be like Roman Reigns and 45-year-old top WWE star

WWE RAW Superstar and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently disclosed the type of champion he would like to be.

Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. He has since defended his title at some live events and once on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary will put his championship on the line against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank in London, England, on July 1st.

In a recent interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, Rollins revealed that he would like to be a fighting champion.

"Say what you will about Roman's championship reign, it's been chockful of incredible moments and great stories in the times he hasn't defended the title, most of them have been memorable - and that's fantastic. But for me, it's not necessarily the way I want to be champion. I was a fan of the old champions growing up, the NWA champions that took the title around all the towns and defended it in every city. That's just what I grew up with and that's what part of being a champion," he said.

The 37-year-old added:

"Guys like Ric Flair, Harley Race and even Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels and even if you [look] all the way to John Cena and CM Punk as the WWE Champion, these were guys who were my examples when I was growing up and what fixated in my mind. I never really wanted to be a Brock Lesnar, that really wasn't the type of champion I wanted to be, I saw what that did to us a roster and as a business and I didn't like it, and if I ever was going to a champion and the guy at the top I wanted to be like the guys I idolised and not the guys I thought were not great for the business overall."

WWE star Seth Rollins opens up about his current World Heavyweight Title reign

Before winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins last held a world title in 2019 when he had an 80-day run as the WWE Universal Champion. However, The Visionary believes his current title reign is different.

In his interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, Rollins explained how things have changed since his last world title reign.

"It feels a lot different, I'm obviously in a very different place in my career to the last time I held a world heavyweight championship. I've grown so much as a performer, as a person, and my relationship with our audience has grown so much more. Everything in a lot of ways feels more effortless. I don't mean that in terms of confidence or over-confidence, I actually mean it the opposite way in humility. I just feel like I can relate so much more to the audience's plight and what they look for in a champion like myself and there's just a great synergy there. It's a smooth relationship now. It feels good on both ends and so happy to be the person I am today with the title I have," he said.

