29-year-old WWE star vows to destroy World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

The Nigerian Giant Omos is seemingly interested in targeting the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Last night, The Visionary defeated AJ Styles in the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament to become the inaugural champion. A few weeks before winning the title, Rollins beat Omos at Backlash. The Nigerian Giant now seems interested in reigniting his feud with Rollins as the latter became the new world champion on Monday Night RAW.

Omos was having a haircut while watching Styles and Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions. His barber then asked him about his pick to win the bout. The Nigerian Giant disclosed that he did not care because he would destroy the winner anyway.

"What do I think? I'm going to see who wins so I can destroy them."

A few other WWE Superstars are seemingly interested in challenging Seth Rollins

Although Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship only a few hours ago, several superstars have seemingly hinted at targeting The Visionary. Latino World Order's Santos Escobar posted an eyes emoji commenting on the company's Twitter post about Rollins winning the title. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed also posted a tweet, teasing a feud with the new world champion.

Meanwhile, Chief Content Officer Triple H recently took to Twitter to congratulate the new World Heavyweight Champion. He handed Rollins the title in the ring following his victory.

"History made. An incredible “Freakin” match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins," Triple H wrote.

