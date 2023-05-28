Seth Rollins tweets 13-word message after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter to send out a message after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

After qualifying for the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, The Visionary squared off against SmackDown's AJ Styles at Night of Champions last night. Despite The Phenomenal One's efforts, Rollins earned the victory to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

A few minutes ago, Rollins took to Twitter to share a photo of himself celebrating his win at Night of Champions. He captioned it with a 13-word message.

"Solid way to kick off another go around the sun. WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION," Rollins wrote.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins Solid way to kick off another go around the sun.



WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Solid way to kick off another go around the sun. WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION https://t.co/6Kfus0Hlf5

Check out star ratings for every match at Night of Champions 2023 here.

Triple H congratulated Seth Rollins on winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

After Seth Rollins' victory over AJ Styles, Triple H entered the ring to hand him the World Heavyweight Championship belt. The Game hugged The Visionary and raised his hand before leaving to let the new champion continue his celebrations.

The Chief Content Officer later took to Twitter to congratulate the new World Heavyweight Champion on his achievement.

"History made. An incredible “Freakin” match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins," he wrote.

Although he won the championship less than 24 hours ago, several superstars have seemingly expressed interest in challenging Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Latino World Order's Santos Escobar shared the news of Rollins winning the title on Twitter, captioning it with an eyes emoji. Bronson Reed also posted a tweet, hinting at targeting the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins is now a five-time world champion. He is the first superstar to hold the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, and the new World Heavyweight Title.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Triple H presenting The World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins was the icing on the cake. 🤌🏻 #WWE NOC Triple H presenting The World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins was the icing on the cake. 🤌🏻#WWE #WWENOC https://t.co/kA5W6RgX1R

Does Seth Rollins have more world titles than Roman Reigns following his win at Night of Champions? Check out the details here.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes