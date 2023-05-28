WWE Night of Champions 2023: Star ratings for every match 

Night of Champions was another delightful offering from WWE's incredible array of talent. The company has put on yet another excellent premium live event, maintaining its streak of superior quality on the grandest stage.

Every WWE Superstar who performed had a great night in Jeddah, with all eight matches at Night of Champions delivering what was hoped for each of them. Some stood out over others, as we will get to, but this was a solid show from top to bottom.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles - World Heavyweight Championship

Rollins vs. Styles

Night of Champions kicked off with a bang, as two of WWE's best in-ring workers put on a fantastic match for the new World Heavyweight Title. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles brought their best to Jeddah, with both superstars flying all over the place.

The Visionary was particularly impressive as he countered many of his opponent's moves before busting out a reverse superplex. Night of Champions was his stage to shine on, as Rollins kicked out of everything Styles threw at him, including a Pedigree.

Following an intense battle, he eventually hit a Pedigree of his own and finished AJ off with the Stomp. And just like that, Seth Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion. He has earned the title for his work in WWE over the years. This match is right up there with The Architect's best.

Rating: *****

#2. Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

Trish defeated Becky.

The long-awaited showdown between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch didn't set the world on fire, but it did not disappoint. While it could have been better, the two put on a solid effort at Night of Champions.

The pace remained good, as Stratus was effective as a heel. She garnered quite a lot of heat as the WWE fans remained behind Lynch. We saw the big moves, including the Chick Kick and the Manhandle Slam.

However, the end of the match saw former NXT star Zoey Stark attack The Man before the WWE Hall of Famer hit Stratusfaction for the win. It remains to be seen where this story goes after Night of Champions. Hopefully, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus can have a better match.

Rating: ***

#3. Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali - Intercontinental Championship

Gunther stood tall.

Mustafa Ali had the support of the WWE fans in Jeddah as he came close to dethroning Gunther. However, The Ring General stood firm as the Intercontinental Champion. Night of Champions provided another solid match.

The Austrian was at his terrifying best thanks to Ali's immaculate selling, as his chops, lariats, and powerbomb turned the challenger inside out. A few hope spots gave the crowd some hope, but this was always Gunther's match.

Rating: ***1/2

#4. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka - RAW Women's Championship

The EST's reign is over.

Bianca Belair's year-long reign as RAW Women's Champion is finally over. It took some blue mist, but Asuka did it. The two had a great match at Night of Champions, similar to their effort at WrestleMania 39.

The Empress of Tomorrow looked even more vicious, aided by her winning the title here. It happened after Asuka wiped some mist on her hand and blinded Belair with it while in the KOD position. The title change bumped up the score for this match.

Rating: ****

#5. Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya - SmackDown Women's Championship

Over in a minute.

Rhea Ripley squashed Natalya in 69 seconds. This was less of a match and more of a massacre. Hopefully, The Queen of Harts is not injured following speculation from a few WWE fans on Twitter. Happy birthday, Nattie.

Rating: **

#6. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar - WWE Night of Champions

This was a highly dramatic match, as Cody Rhodes entered Night of Champions with a broken arm. He wore a titanium cast into battle against Brock Lesnar, using it to great effect

However, The Beast Incarnate had his way with The American Nightmare, who was once again fighting from underneath. WWE told a great story here, as Rhodes looked every bit as valiant as expected. However, he wouldn't stand tall in the end.

Despite kicking out of an F5, Cody Rhodes passed out while in the Kimura Lock. This keeps him strong following Night of Champions, as WWE prepares to give him a conclusive victory over Lesnar during the summer. For now, though, this was a great effort from both men.

Rating: ****

#7. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

From Roman Reigns' aura to Sami Zayn finally wrestling at a Saudi Arabian premium live event, this was magnificent from start to finish. The WWE fans at Night of Champions were in love with Zayn, as he and Owens tried to take control of the match.

Reigns and Solo Sikoa dominated early on as the match grew in pace and action. The storytelling drove it forward, with The Usos playing a pivotal role in the match's ending. After they accidentally superkicked Sikoa, The Tribal Chief pushed them around for a bit. He was then met by Jimmy Uso's boot.

The timing and execution of the betrayal were outstanding. It led to Sami Zayn finally ending his feud with The Bloodline on top, opening the door to the world of possibility. What's next after such a fantastic turn? Time for WWE to surprise us!

As for this match, it was a worthy main event to Night of Champions.

Rating: *****

