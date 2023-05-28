"I hope its nothing too bad!" - WWE Universe believes Night of Champions title match was changed last minute due to injury

WWE Night of Champions earlier tonight saw Rhea Ripley defeat Natalya in a matter of seconds after an assault on the outside, then led to a variation of a Riptide.

Rhea successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship with Nattie not getting any offense in at all, which left many of the WWE Universe confused as to what Natalya had done in order to deserve being buried this bad.

Many fans believe that Nattie could have been injured in the opening stages of the match, which could be why the bout was so short. Others think that Rhea Ripley needed to dominate the bout, given the time constraints.

It does appear that several fans are under the impression that this wasn't the planned finish and a knee injury to Natalya could have been why the Riptide couldn't be delivered properly.

One-Winged Angel Jaxie-Scarlet @JaxieScarlet @Acediamond1980 Maybe they had to call an audible on the match then. Sad to hear if that cut the match short. @Acediamond1980 Maybe they had to call an audible on the match then. Sad to hear if that cut the match short.

Ace Diamond @Acediamond1980 @JaxieScarlet I think Nattie got injured on the initial attack by Rhea @JaxieScarlet I think Nattie got injured on the initial attack by Rhea

Natalya was helped to the back after the match by WWE officials

Natalya was thrown into the steel steps on the outside of the ring several times, which many fans believe saw her tweak her knee, and Ripley then called an audible during the match to end it early.

Ace Diamond @Acediamond1980 @JaxieScarlet Looked like she tweaked her knee the way she was being helped out of the ring to the back @JaxieScarlet Looked like she tweaked her knee the way she was being helped out of the ring to the back

After the match came to an end, Ripley was the one who exited first, which allowed officials to check on Natalya and then helped her up the ramp and to the back. Nattie was limping when she made her way back into the ring, and as she was helped to the back, an injury does appear to be the most obvious reason for the squash match.

Many fans appear to be upset about this choice of the bout for Natalya since she made the trip to Saudi Arabia on her birthday to hardly even be part of a match. The two women had an interesting storyline heading into the show, and after the RAW Women's Championship was given 15 minutes earlier in the night, it seemed that Nattie was buried.

Rhea Ripley is, without a doubt, the most dominant force in the women's division at present, and she has squashed several women in her quest to prove that she is the best in the business. Natalya is a veteran, and many fans would have preferred The Nightmare not to have a match rather than squash Natalya.

Do you think Natalya was injured in her WWE match against Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

