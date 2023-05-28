Does Seth Rollins have more world titles than Roman Reigns following his win at WWE Night of Champions?

Seth Rollins walked out of WWE Night of Champions as the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary defeated AJ Styles in the tournament finals to become the new champion. Fans might be wondering if the win gave Rollins more titles than Roman Reigns.

The answer is no. Seth Rollins is now a five-time world champion in WWE following his win over AJ Styles at Night of Champions. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, has won six world titles so far in his WWE career.

Rollins is a two-time WWE Champion, a two-time Universal Champion, and a one-time (current) World Heavyweight Champion. The Tribal Chief has won the WWE Championship on four different occasions. He's also a two-time and current Universal Champion.

Both of these superstars once shared the WWE Tag Team Championship. Rollins and Reigns won the title a few months after they debuted on the main roster as part of The SHIELD. Their title reign came to an end at the hands of Cody Rhodes and Goldust.

Producer revealed for Seth Rollins' match at WWE Night of Champions

The Visionary and the Phenomenal One kicked off the show at the Jeddah Superdome. Both men entered the match with the hopes of winning the new World Heavyweight Championship. The match was produced by former IMPACT Wrestling star Abyss.

Rollins won the match after he used the Pedigree, followed by his curb stomp. After the match, Triple H entered the ring to hand over his former protégé the World Heavyweight Championship belt. The Game was also there to raise Rollins' hand when he won the NXT Championship nearly a decade ago.

It remains to be seen what Seth Rollins will have to say about his win on RAW next week.

