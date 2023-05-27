Which 49-year-old legend was responsible for Seth Rollins' world title win at WWE Night of Champions?

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles clashed in the opening contest of WWE Night of Champions. Neither man wanted to give up their momentum for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match outcome favored The Visionary, who walked out of the Jeddah Superdome as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Fightful Select had listed Abyss as the producer for the brilliant match-up that transpired between The Visionary and the Phenomenal One in Saudi Arabia. The 49-year-old veteran produced the bout that led to Seth Rollins winning the prestigious championship.

The IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer has been working with WWE as a producer since 2019.

The Monday Night Messiah had bested Finn Balor in the semifinal of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament a couple of weeks ago on RAW. On the other hand, AJ Styles punched his ticket to WWE Night of Champions by beating a busted-open Bobby Lashley on the May 12, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Seth Rollins didn’t appear in the flesh during the buildup to his world title match against AJ Styles. Instead, WWE followed up his semifinal win with a pre-taped interview. The sit-down conversation was shown in the buildup to the event at the Jeddah Superdome.

Seth Rollins wins World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions

The Drip God arrived in all his glory at the Jeddah Superdome. Rollins arrived at the sound of fans singing along to his theme music. The two superstars immediately locked arms as the opening bell rang to kick off the show.

Rollins and Styles tried to slow each other down with their incredible move set and awesome aerial skills. At one point during the match, the RAW superstar delivered an inverted Falcon Arrow on his opponent.

The Visionary won the match with a curb stomp. He was joined in the ring by Triple H, who handed him the world title belt. The Game raised his former protégé’s arm in victory as the crowd celebrated their favorite’s win at Night of Champions.

Are you happy with the match’s outcome? Let us know in the comments section below!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes