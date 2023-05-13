How did Bobby Lashley get busted open on WWE SmackDown? Know what you missed

WWE star Bobby Lashley was in action during the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on the latest episode of SmackDown. In his first match of the night, The All Mighty defeated Austin Theory and Sheamus to book a place against AJ Styles. However, a seemingly unplanned spot led to bloodshed for Lashley.

Over the past weeks, a few sequences on WWE television have involved blood. Jacy Jayne shed pools of blood during an episode of NXT, while Brock Lesnar was also busted open during his main event match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash. The All Mighty also shed some blood on the blue brand, albeit unintentionally.

In an outside-the-ring spot on WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley was brawling with Austin Theory. The latter used an Irish Whip and smacked Lashley's head onto the steel steps. Moments later, he was be seen holding his head while the camera blacked out on a few occasions to hide the blood gushing from the side of his head.

The officials checked on the former WWE Champion. Lashley was able to continue the match on SmackDown and even came out victorious against Sheamus and Austin Theory. He later faced AJ Styles in the semi-finals of the tournament but succumbed to a defeat.

JBL believes Bobby Lashley is the perfect candidate to dethrone fellow WWE SmackDown star, Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley may not have advanced in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, but Hall of Famer JBL has other plans for him.

JBL believes that The All Mighty will be a huge challenge to the long-standing world champion and could dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"Everything that I thought about Bobby has come true. The potential was always there; he has reached every bit of it. Now, him going after Roman Reigns, I think that's a great move. I think Bobby could be the guy to stop Roman Reigns."

While fans have been clamoring to see The All MIghty take on The Tribal Chief, it may not be happening anytime soon.

Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be competing against Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions. This match was declared by Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown. Accordingly, there is no news yet on Reigns' next opponent for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

