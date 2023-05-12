Following this year's WWE Draft, several SmackDown stars have their sights set on Roman Reigns. One such name is Bobby Lashley, who could be a massive threat to The Tribal Chief at some point down the line.

Not too long ago, veteran commentator Michael Cole teased that Lashley wanted to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Many fans have reacted to the possible showdown since then.

On Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) said:

"I think Bobby wants to be the top dog again, and I think he should be. You have a finite clock in the WWE. Eventually, father time is gonna catch up to you. It has not caught up to Bobby Lashley yet. I saw him the other day in person; he looks better than I've ever seen him look."

JBL went on to highlight his history with Lashley, adding that the latter could dethrone Reigns:

"He won his first title from me; he won the US Championship from me. I remember coming out of that and thinking, 'Man, that guy is awesome. He is really good.' Everything that I thought about Bobby has come true. The potential was always there; he has reached every bit of it. Now, him going after Roman Reigns, I think that's a great move. I think Bobby could be the guy to stop Roman Reigns."

During the recently concluded WWE Draft, it was JBL who announced that Lashley was headed to SmackDown. The Hall of Famer mentioned his on-screen appearance while commenting on The All Mighty's future:

"Bobby Lashley, to me, was one of the biggest [draft] picks. I was fortunate to be able to announce that," said JBL. "I think Bobby has got a run left in him. So, I think Bobby is gonna be the guy who could dethrone Roman Reigns."

JBL continued:

"Bobby's got that edge about him. He knows that he's not gonna be around forever. He's in great shape, probably the best shape of his life. He knows the time is now. So I think Bobby is gonna be a very important piece [of WWE moving forward]."

Bobby Lashley's clean victory over Roman Reigns in WWE

As of this writing, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns have had two singles matches against each other.

They first went one-on-one at the 2018 Extreme Rules event. In that encounter, Lashley defeated Reigns cleanly. The match lasted almost 15 minutes and ended shortly after The All Mighty attacked his opponent with a Spear.

However, Reigns would secure the win in their second singles bout a few nights later on RAW.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns again? Let us know in the comments section below.

