46-year-old star targeting Roman Reigns after getting drafted to SmackDown and losing at Backlash 2023

Roman Reigns is by default, the man who everyone targets in WWE, especially since he has been the guy for a long time now. There is one superstar who he has surprisingly never defended the Undisputed Universal Title against. The 46-year-old star is seemingly targeting The Tribal Chief and told Michael Cole of his intentions.

That superstar is none other than the All Mighty Bobby Lashley, who just got drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. While he had a chance to take back the United States Championship, he fell short to Austin Theory, who stole the pin on Bronson Reed to retain the title.

What was interesting to note was that during the match, Michael Cole teased that Bobby Lashley wanted to go after Roman Reigns. When Cole asked what Lashley was looking for on SmackDown, he simply said Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley and The Tribal Chief had an intense feud before the summer of 2018. Lashley is technically the last person to have a clean singles win over Reigns, as he defeated him at Extreme Rules 2018.

Unfortunately, Reigns got the win back eight days later to qualify to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, where he won the Universal Championship for the first time.

