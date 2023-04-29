Bobby Lashley and two former world champions along with absent faction are the official picks of round 3 WWE Draft 2023

Round 3 of WWE Draft 2023 kicked off with Bobby Lashley as the #1 pick of the draft by Friday Night SmackDown. However, he is not the only former WWE Champion to change brands, as announced by WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Teddy Long.

The first-round finished with Roman Reigns staying on SmackDown, RAW picking Cody Rhodes at #2, SmackDown drafting Bianca Belair at #3, and RAW picking Becky Lynch at #4.

In the second round of the WWE Draft, the blue brand had The Street Profits at #1, The Imperium moving to the red brand at #2, and the WWE Hall of Famer Edge drafting to SmackDown at #3 and RAW keeping Matt Riddle at #4.

After JBL and Teddy Long announced Bobby Lashley on the blue brand, RAW selected former world champion Drew McIntyre at #2.

The WWE Universe also witnessed the return of AJ Styles after 4 months with The O.C. members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin being drafted to SmackDown. The final pick of round 3 saw former WWE Champion The Miz staying on Monday Night RAW.

It will be interesting to see what Bobby Lashley offers for the blue brand following his United States Championship match at Backlash.

