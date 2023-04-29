It shouldn't surprise you that The Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was the #1 pick in the WWE Draft 2023. He will be staying on Friday Night SmackDown, but he isn't alone. Triple H revealed that two other superstars will be drafted with him.

The 28th April episode of SmackDown saw the first of two parts of the WWE Draft 2023. Triple H announced that not only will Roman Reigns be the #1 draft pick, but he was drafted along with fellow-Bloodline member Solo Sikoa and the special counsel Paul Heyman.

So you might be asking by now - who was the #2 pick? That was none other than Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 main event opponent, Cody Rhodes, who will be going to RAW:

Triple H also made it clear that now that the Undisputed Universal Champion is on SmackDown, the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned from RAW. We will see the crowning at the Night of Champions, just shy of a month from today.

It's interesting to note that The Usos did not get drafted along with the rest of The Bloodline. Admittedly, it would have been a step too far if Triple H drafted the entire faction all at once.

