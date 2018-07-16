Extreme Rules 2018 Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley, winners, video highlights and analysis

The Big Dog vs. The Dominator

An interesting finish to average match results in one of the biggest matches on the show.

The biggest shock in the match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley was the fact that it didn't main event the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and took place at the top of the second hour.

Reigns came out first to his usual chorus of boos while Lashley got a much better reaction.

The match starts with a lock up as both men display their strength and athleticism, but Reigns gained the upper hand after hitting an uppercut on Lashley.

Reigns seemed to be demonstrating a heel persona as he throws Lashley around the ring and smiles while holding a headlock to the dismay of the crowd who began "Rusev Day" Chants.

An interesting decision to have Reigns dominate Lashley considering Lashley's background...unless that was the point.

Momentum eventually shifts in Lashley's favour when the steel steps get involved. Lashley takes the action back inside the ring after hitting a bunch of clotheslines before Reigns regains control with a clothesline of his own.

Lashley heads to the top rope with a double axe handle. Lashley attempts a suplex but Reigns counters with fireman's carry. Lashley grabs the top rope, but Reigns dumps Lashley over the top rope leading to a near contout.

"Let's Go Roman, Roman Sucks" chants break out as Roman attempts a Superman Punch before Lashley counters with a spinebuster and delivers a Vertical Suplex for a nearfall.

Lashley sets up for the Spear but gets countered with a Superman Punch by Reigns for a nearfall before rolling to the outside.

Reigns exited the ring and attempted a Spear to Lashley but were countered by Lashley throwing Reigns over the table with a belly-to-belly suplex.

With Reigns back in the ring, Lashley climbs to the top rope before getting hit with another Superman Punch knocking him down to the canvas.

Reigns hit the ropes to hit the Spear, but Lashley counters with a Spear of his own for a shocking victory.

What will this mean for the looming Universal Championship match at SummerSlam? Will Lesnar agree to a title match tomorrow on Raw? Will Lashley have to prove himself again or does the story end with Roman Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar AGAIN?

Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Roman Reigns

It looks like Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar could be the potential direction for SummerSlam

