WWE News: Roman Reigns defeats Bobby Lashley, will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Round Four for the Universal Championship

Expectations met reality on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw as Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and earned the right to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Reigns and Lashley met in the main event after surviving their triple threat matches from the previous week of Raw.

The show emanated from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio and received a slightly better reaction than their pay-per-view match in Pennsylvania.

Lashley used even more moves in his arsenal and landed a Spear towards the end of the match for a nearfall.

The match came to an end when Reigns hit Lashley with the Superman Punch but got his Spear countered. Reigns fell back to the ropes and hit Lashley with the Spear to win the match.

This will mark Reigns' seventh match for the Universal Championship and his fourth shot at Lesnar during his title reign.

Reigns was expected by everyone to defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, but The Beast Incarnate retained the title amidst rumours of Vince McMahon being worried about the fans in New Orleans turning on the match - which they did.

Another match between Lesnar and Reigns took place at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, but Lesnar would defeat Reigns after a controversial finish.

If WWE delayed Reigns' victory due to the expected crowd reaction for the match at WrestleMania, then the company has done themselves no favours by booking the rematch in Brooklyn, New York.

The opinion on this upcoming match has fans split between those who are tired of not having their world champion on television and those who are tired of Reigns on their television.

This same dilemma arose heading into their WrestleMania match but resulted in both men being booed rather than Reigns being cheered and the same thing could happen at SummerSlam.

However, Braun Strowman is still most likely to walk out of the Barclay Center as the new Universal Champion, but the fact that Reigns will be challenging for the title again will only hurt WWE's crusade to make him a beloved babyface.

