Why did Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title match open Night of Champions 2023? Likely reason for WWE's surprising move

WWE Night of Champions 2023 kicked off with the tournament final to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. The match was part of the triple main event that the company had announced for the latest premium live event. Many fans wanted the bout between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles to close the night.

Seth Rollins' filming commitment could've caused WWE to put their match as the opener for Night of Champions 2023. Rumor is that the Visionary will leave the show after his match to shoot Captain America: New World Order.

Seth Rollins punched his ticket to Night of Champions by winning the World Heavyweight title semi-final against Finn Balor. AJ Styles secured his place in the final by beating Bobby Lashley on the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One carried all the promo work in the buildup to his world title match against the Revolutionary. Rollins didn't appear in the flesh during the buildup because he was busy shooting his role in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Paul Heyman reveals the main event of WWE Night of Champions 2023

Paul Heyman revealed the main event of Night of Champions this past Monday on WWE RAW. The Wise Man said the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) will close out the show in Saudi Arabia.

The two teams showed up on SmackDown just a day before their big confrontation. WWE even teased the match's outcome during The Kevin Owens Show, which featured a final standoff between the champions and the challengers.

The main event segment on SamckDown led to a huge brawl between the heels and the babyfaces. Solo Sikoa arrived to stack up the odds against Owens and Zayn. The show ended with Roman Reigns lifting the tag team titles.

